Auto-Runner Party Game Joggernauts Headed to Switch This Summer - News

Publisher Graffiti Games and developer Space Mace Games announced the cooperative party game, Joggernauts, will launch for the Nintendo Switch this summer.

Joggernauts is a cooperative auto-runner party game for 2-4 players where you try not to kill your friends. Take turns (probably failing) to lead your team through deceptively difficult color-coded platforming levels. Help the alien athletics team find all of their missing trophies. Yell colors at your friends.

Two-to-four player couch co-op local multiplayer

Shouting colors at your friends

Unique switch-to-front teleportation mechanic

Color-coded cooperative puzzles

Arcade autorunner-style action platforming

Deceptively difficult level designs (not procedural or endless)

100% completion challenges

Unlockable characters

Alien worlds

