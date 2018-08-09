Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! to Get Drum Set in Europe - News

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe has announced it will release a Taiko Drum Set controller for Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! for the Nintendo Switch version in Europe.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! and Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! will both keep their original Japanese track lists.





Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 2 in North America and Europe. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! is a digital only release in North America and Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! is a digital only release in North America and Europe.

