Pode 'Coming Soon' to PS4 - News

Developer Henchman & Goon announced the co-op puzzle exploration game, Pode, is "coming soon" to the PlayStation 4.

Here is an overview of the game:

Pode is a co-op puzzle exploration game about a rock and a fallen star working together to solve ancient puzzles in a stunning environment inspired by Norwegian art and culture. Pode can be played as a single-player or two-player game which makes it perfect for the Nintendo Switch. Play with your significant other, your friend or kid! Enjoy the luscious scenery with the symphonic beauty of the music by the grammy winning composer, Austin Wintory.



