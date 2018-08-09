Torchlight Frontiers Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

/ 294 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Perfect World Entertainment and developer Echtra Games have announced shared-world action RPG, Torchlight Frontiers, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in 2019.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Set in the same beloved Torchlight universe from Torchlight I and II, this shared-world action RPG brings back many of the franchise’s signature features and mechanics that captured the hearts of action RPG fans around the world. Led by former Runic Games and Blizzard North co-founder, Max Schaefer, the team developing Torchlight Frontiers is comprised of veteran developers who were responsible for the games that defined the ARPG genre, including the original Diablo and Torchlight franchises.

Torchlight Frontiers combines the heart of the beloved Torchlight series with a shared, persistent and dynamically generated world. In true Torchlight style, players will team up with friends and devoted pets to hack and slack their way through a vibrant world, discover ancient ruins of lost civilizations and brave dungeons filled with riches and dangerous creatures.

A demo of Torchlight Frontiers will be playable at Gamescom 2018 from August 21 to 25 and at PAX West 2018 from August 31 to September 3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles