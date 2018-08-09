Yo-kai Watch 4 New Details Released - News

Level-5 in the latest issue of CoroCoro Comic has released new information on Yo-kai Watch 4.

More Than One Protagonist – Players can freely control Natsume, Keita, and Shin, the protagonists of the three worlds. Additionally, other characters that appear in the Shadowside anime are also playable.

– Players can freely control Natsume, Keita, and Shin, the protagonists of the three worlds. Additionally, other characters that appear in the Shadowside anime are also playable. Battle System Evolved: Humans Join In – The battle system of Yo-kai Watch 4 is completely different from previous games. Human characters like Keita and Natsume will participate and work together with their yo-kai companions.

– The battle system of Yo-kai Watch 4 is completely different from previous games. Human characters like Keita and Natsume will participate and work together with their yo-kai companions. A Fourth World – There is one more world outside of the three worlds that make up the setting of this adventure. A “fourth world” only in Yo-kai Watch 4 also seems to exist. The key to opening the door to this fourth world may be the Yo-kai Ark.

Yo-kai Watch 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in winter 2018.

