Warriors Orochi 4 Gets Ares and Odin Trailers - News

Koei Tecmo has released trailers for the playable characters Ares and Odin for Warriors Orochi 4.

View them below:

Warriors Orochi 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in North America and Europe on October 19. It will launch in Japan on September 27 for the Switch, PS4 and PC.

