Record of Grancrest War Gets Ruler of Demise DLC Trailers - News

/ 66 Views

by, posted 41 minutes ago

Bandai Namco has released two new trailers for the upcoming Record of Grancrest War Ruler of Demise DLC.

View them below:

Record of Grancrest War is available now for the PlayStation 4 in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles