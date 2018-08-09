Sonic the Hedgehog to be Voiced by Ben Schwartz in Live-Action Film - News

It has been revealed that comedian and actor Ben Schwartz will be voicing Sonic in the upcoming live-action hybrid Sonic the Hedgehog film from Paramount.

James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Jim Carrey are also starring in the film.





The Sonic The Hedgehog film release on November 15th, 2019.

Thanks Variety.

