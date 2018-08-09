Arc System Works and Swery's The Missing Coming to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

/ 452 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Arc System Works and director Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro, along with his studio White Owls have announced The Missing will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam worldwide in 2018.

The game will support English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean language options.

View new screenshots of the game below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles