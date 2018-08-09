Bullet Girls Phantasia Gets English Trailer - News

/ 316 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

H2 Interactive has released the English promotional trailer for Bullet Girls Phantasia.

View it below:





Bullet Girls Phantasia is available now for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan, Korea and Asia. The Asian version of the game features English subtitles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles