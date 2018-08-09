Distance Gets PC Release Date - News

Developer Refract Studios announced Survival racing game, Distance, will launch for Windows PC on September 18 for $24.99. The game has been available as a Steam Early Access title since December 2014.

Here is an overview of the game:

Distance has been on Steam in Early Access since 2014 and the beta version has already attracted more than 150,000 players who have played more than 13.5 million levels.

Early Access fans of Distance have shared more than 2,500 community levels on the Steam Workshop.

Distance has won several awards including one of MomoCon’s best games in the 2017 Indie Awards, Best Racing Game from PAX West from Curse in 2015, and SideQuesting Team Choice Award at PAX East 2017.

The game is a spiritual successor to the multi-award winning Nitronic Rush, created by Refract’s founders. Nitronic Rush has been downloaded more than three million times. It was widely praised for its innovative mechanics, visual style, audio design, and atmosphere, all of which have all been included and upgraded in Distance.

Every Saturday , Distance fans organize multiplayer events from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PT .

In Distance roads are treacherous with obstacles around every corner. Instead of doing laps on a loop, survive to the end in the quickest time. The cars have abilities that not only allow them to drive on the track, but upside down and on buildings and walls. Players can also fly to discover new shortcuts and paths. Take on the roads alone, or in multiplayer with friends.

Key Game Features:

Adventure Mode : A short single-player narrative experience. Drive into the heart of a dark, mysterious city as you pursue an ominous threat.

: A short single-player narrative experience. Drive into the heart of a dark, mysterious city as you pursue an ominous threat. Arcade Mode : Race ghosts to take on the leaderboards’ best. Earn medals to unlock a wide variety of tracks in several different modes.

: Race ghosts to take on the leaderboards’ best. Earn medals to unlock a wide variety of tracks in several different modes. Multiplaye r : Online (up to 12 players) and split-screen (two-to-four players) play in modes such as Sprint, Reverse Tag, Stunt, and Challenge.

: Online (up to 12 players) and split-screen (two-to-four players) play in modes such as Sprint, Reverse Tag, Stunt, and Challenge. Trackmogrify : Random track generation with advanced seed modifiers.

: Random track generation with advanced seed modifiers. VR : Full VR integration with support for Oculus Rift CV1 and HTC Vive.

: Full VR integration with support for Oculus Rift CV1 and HTC Vive. Level editor : Use a powerful level editor to create levels from within the game and share them with players around the world.

: Use a powerful level editor to create levels from within the game and share them with players around the world. Original soundtrack: New music from the composer behind award-winning games like Nitronic Rush, Solace, and The Fourth Wall.

