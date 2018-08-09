Megadimension Neptunia VIIR Headed to PC This Fall - News

Publisher Idea Factory International announced Megadimension Neptunia VIIR is headed to Windows PC via Steam this fall. It will be compatible with HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.





Here is an overview of the game:

Gamindustri – a world sitting at the convergence of multiple dimensions. Of these existed the Zero Dimension, a world on the brink of collapse.

Zero Dimension’s last guardian, Uzume Tennouboshi, waged a war against a mysterious evil known as the Dark CPU. Her desperate cries for help crossed dimensions and reached Neptune, the CPU of Planeptune, who would leave her world to join the fight.

Their fateful meeting would open the path to a new adventure.

And once their world is saved, they’ll join you in yours!

Key Features:

Get in Tune with Neptune, Now in VR! – Enter the Player’s Room with the special VR mode to customize your room and hang out one-on-one with characters from the Neptunia series! The HTC Vive and Oculus Rift can enhance the experience, but are not required.

– Enter the Player’s Room with the special VR mode to customize your room and hang out one-on-one with characters from the Neptunia series! The HTC Vive and Oculus Rift can enhance the experience, but are not required. New Strategies, New Possibilities, and Fierce Attacks – The turn-based battle system in this JRPG is spicier than ever! Players can choose attack combos on-the-go, use dazzling specials, and even position teammates to perform devastating team attacks!

– The turn-based battle system in this JRPG is spicier than ever! Players can choose attack combos on-the-go, use dazzling specials, and even position teammates to perform devastating team attacks! Take Battles to the Next Level – Characters get two levels of transformations for another layer of tactics and even more powerful attacks!

– Characters get two levels of transformations for another layer of tactics and even more powerful attacks! Visually Stunning Worlds – Enticing worlds, beautiful sceneries, and wacky dialogue can now be experienced through a brand-new game engine allowing for better and smoother graphics!

