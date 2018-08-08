Reverie Headed to Switch - News

/ 198 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Rainbite announced the Earthbound-style action adventure game, Reverie, is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The game is out now for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

Here is an overview of the game:

Destiny calls the least likely of heroes. Save an island in peril on a childhood holiday.

With restless spirits threatening the safety of Toromi Island’s inhabitants, Tai must venture through dangerous dungeons and across a variety of environments to put the spirits to rest. All in a summer holiday!

Reverie is an action adventure game set on a fictional island in New Zealand, inspired by the legend of Maui and the Giant Fish where the demigod himself fishes up the North Island with a powerful fishhook.

Key Features

Six dungeons to fight and puzzle your way through.

Use unique weapons and items to solve puzzles and defeat menacing bosses.

Explore varied environments and find the secrets of Toromi Island.

Collect hidden feathers from New Zealand’s many beautiful native birds.

Story inspired by a Maori legend.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles