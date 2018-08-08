Deathgarden Launches on Steam Early Access on August 14, for PS4, Xbox One in Early 2019 - News

/ 201 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Behaviour Interactive announced Deathgarden will launch for Windows PC via Steam Early Access on August 14 for $29.99. It will also launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, alongside the full PC release in early 2019.

View the early access trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Set in the near future, Deathgarden revolves around a spectacular real blood sport that became the most popular entertainment on the planet. Players choose to team up as one of the five agile Runners or to embody the Hunter, a heavily armed competitor whose mission is to kill the Runners, preventing them from escaping The Garden.

Deathgarden pits individual cunning against strategy and teamwork–a lone but lethal Hunter against a team of dextrous Runners. Both sides must prove their skills and take control of the procedurally-generated Garden.



Asymmetric Confrontation

Power vs Agility: In this fast-paced action title, one powerful Hunter must hunt down five agile Runners, who seek to complete an objective and escape the Garden.

The Garden

A Procedurally Generated Garden: Each map is procedurally generated within the ‘Garden’, a nano-printed environment in which Runners willingly enter to compete against the powerful Hunter. Each match boasts a different ‘Garden’ layout, which forces both sides to adapt their strategy to the environment and creates exhilarating, memorable moments.

Long Term Support

Gameplay First: Deathgarden embraces the “no grind” or “no pay to win” philosophy. New gameplay content (Gardens, Weapons, Abilities & Perks, etc.) will be instantly available to all players upon the content’s release.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles