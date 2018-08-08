Slime Rancher Retail Release Launches in September - News

/ 194 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Skybound Games and developer Monomi Park announced the retail release of will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 4 in North America and September 7 in Europe.

The retail release includes the following content:

A Slimepedia Booklet (your beginner’s guide to Slime Rancher)

Free digital download of the game’s Original Soundtrack

Discount voucher for Slime Rancher merchandise

PS4-only DLC Playset: Players can dress up their slimes as heroic adventurers and watch them fight off a hoard of toy bop goblin + additional special Chroma Pack (Sapphire)

Xbox One-only DLC Playset: Players can dress up their slimes as sea-faring pirates hunting for treasure + additional special Chroma Pack (Emerald)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles