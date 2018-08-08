Destiny 2: Forsaken Gets Dreaming City Trailer - News

Publisher Activision and developer Bungie have released a new trailer for the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion Forsaken called Dreaming City.

At a suggested retail price of $59.99, the Destiny 2: Forsaken – Legendary Collection includes Destiny 2, Destiny 2: Expansion I: Curse of Osiris, Destiny 2: Expansion II: Warmind, and Destiny 2: Forsaken, the largest and most transformative expansion to the Destiny 2 experience yet. At launch, the Legendary Collection will also include a character boost that allows players the option to jump right to the latest adventure, Forsaken. For those wanting to experience Destiny 2 and its current expansions immediately, a pre-purchase of the digital Legendary Collection includes the ability to play the game right away.

In Forsaken, players take justice into their own hands as they pursue vengeance for fallen mentor, the Hunter Vanguard Cayde-6. Over the course of this adventure, players will have the opportunity to explore new regions, unlock new abilities, earn a wealth of powerful new weapons, and discover lost Awoken secrets. Players who pre-order Destiny 2: Forsaken – Legendary Collection today will receive a suite of special rewards to commemorate the last stand of one of the most memorable characters from the game. Cayde’s Exotic Stash pre-order bonus includes a unique exotic weapon ornament for his iconic Ace of Spaces hand cannon, Cayde’s ship, an exotic gunslinger-themed emote, and shaders of Cayde to decorate any piece of armor with his colors.

Destiny 2: Forsaken will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 4.

