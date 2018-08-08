SNK 40th Anniversary Collection Gets Ikari Trilogy Trailer - News

NIS America and SNK have released a new trailer for SNK 40th Anniversary Collection that features the Ikari trilogy.

Here is an overview of the Ikari trilogy:

Shoot-em-ups were all the rage in ’80s, and in 1986, SNK launched Ikari Warriors, a game that took guerrilla carnage to a new level of lunacy! In this game, the player assumed the roles of two muscly men named Ralf Jones and Clark Steel (King of Fighters, anyone?), who were blasting and mowing down enemy forces in a South American jungle to save their commanding officer.

After the success of Ikari Warriors, there were two more entries in the series that took Ralf and Clark on further adventures, Victory Road (1988) and Ikari III: The Rescue (1990). Each of these titles brought a unique focus to the gameplay. Victory Road focused on the use of guns and explosives, while Ikari III: The Rescue brought more attention to hand-to-hand combat.

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 13 in North America and November 16 in Europe.

