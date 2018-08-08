Shoot First and Don’t Ask Questions Later in Operation Warcade This September - News

The nostalgia of classic arcade shooter game experiences from the 80s is back with a blast, as militaristic side-scrolling game Operation Warcade shoots to VR. Coming to North American retailers on September 4 for PlayStation VR, Operation Warcade is designed specifically for virtual reality and pulls players into over 100 insane missions across 36 unique levels.

From developer Ivanovich Games and publisher Perp Games, Operation Warcade pits trigger-happy players against a seemingly endless amount of enemies in a two-way rain of bullets. If mowing down foes using a trusted Uzi in one hand and grenades in the other isn’t a player’s style, they can also take opponents out with an arsenal of other weapons, including bows and a gravity gun.

"We have fond memories of making trips to the arcade to spend coins for hours of fun, and we love having that feeling again with Operation Warcade,” said Mickey Torode, director of publishing at Perp Games. "VR’s ability to fully transport you, like you’re standing in front of a classic arcade machine, is fantastic – and it goes even further, letting you literally step into the machine.”

Game Features:

Immersion Mode – After shooting various immersion points through each map, players are warped into the environment, putting the player directly behind the steering wheel of a jeep, in the cockpit of a military jet and other intense situations

After shooting various immersion points through each map, players are warped into the environment, putting the player directly behind the steering wheel of a jeep, in the cockpit of a military jet and other intense situations Retro VR Feel – With over 10 hours of gameplay, Operation Warcade brings the rush of nostalgic arcade-style play to gamers in an all-new experience built from the ground up specifically for VR platforms

With over 10 hours of gameplay, Operation Warcade brings the rush of nostalgic arcade-style play to gamers in an all-new experience built from the ground up specifically for VR platforms Hardcore Mode – Once players have mastered the art of taking dudes out repeatedly, they can go gung-ho in hardcore mode, where each environment is condensed into a single level with a limited number of retries

Once players have mastered the art of taking dudes out repeatedly, they can go gung-ho in hardcore mode, where each environment is condensed into a single level with a limited number of retries Online Leaderboards – Players can compare their kills to others through an online leaderboard to see who’s the biggest bad ass of them all.

