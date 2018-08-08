Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Gets New amiibo Figures for Simon Belmont, Richter, King K. Rool, Chrom, Dark Samus - News

/ 485 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo announced following today's Nintendo Direct five new amiibo figures based off of the newly announced Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters -Simon Belmont, Richter, King K. Rool, Chrom, and Dark Samus.

Super #SmashBros Collection #amiibo of the five newly announced Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters â€“ Simon Belmont, Richter Belmont, King K. Rool, Chrom and Dark Samus â€“ will be released in the future! — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) August 8, 2018

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles