Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Limited Edition Announced for Europe, Includes GameCube Controller and Adapter - News

Nintendo of Europe has announced Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Limited Edition will be coming to Europe on the same day as the game.

The Limited Edition includes a copy of the game, a Nintendo GameCube Controller Super Smash Bros. edition and a Nintendo GameCube Controller adapter.

Releasing alongside the regular edition on 07/12, Super #SmashBros Ultimate - Limited Edition contains a copy of the game, a Nintendo GameCube Controller Super Smash Bros. edition and a Nintendo GameCube Controller adapter! pic.twitter.com/ltNavLsbtD — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) August 8, 2018

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.

