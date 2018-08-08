God of War to Get New Game+ on August 20 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer SIE Santa Monica Studio announced New Game+ will be added to God of War in a free update on August 20.

In order to unlock New Game+, you will need to have completed the campaign on any difficulty.





Here is an overview of New Game+:

With New Game+ comes along a host of new gear, more difficult enemies, and cinematic skipping!

Relive the journey of Kratos and Atreus with all of your previous armors, enchantments, talismans, resources and abilities on the difficulty of your choosing.

Test your skills against higher level enemies; some of which might even have a few new tricks up their sleeves!

Unique to New Game+ is a brand new rarity level of equipment to craft and upgrade! Collect ‘Skap Slag’, a new resource to upgrade your gear to the best of the best from our finest blacksmiths.

Play the game in a whole new way by exploring new customization options with extremely powerful new armor sets and enchantments.

Finally, get right back into the action with the newly added ability to skip through cinematics in both normal and New Game+ modes once a full play through has been completed.

God of War released for the PlayStation 4 on April 20.

