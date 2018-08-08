Child of Light and Valiant Hearts: The Great War Headed to Switch - News

/ 314 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Ubisoft announced it will release Child of Light and Valiant Hearts: The Great War on the Nintendo Switch. Child of Light will launch on October 11, while Valiant Hearts: The Great War will launch on November 8.





Here is an overview of each game:

Child of Light

Aurora, a young girl from 1895 Austria, awakens on the lost fairytale continent of Lemuria. To return home she must fight against the dark creatures of the Queen of the Night, who have stolen the sun, the moon and the stars. At stake is not only Lemuria, but Aurora’s true destiny.

Key Features:

An Adventure Waits! – Created by a talented team at Ubisoft Montreal using the UbiArt Framework, Child of Light is an RPG inspired by fairy tales complemented with a story carefully crafted in verse and rhyme. Step into a living painting, the breathtaking scenery of Lemuria is an invitation to explore a long lost world.

– Created by a talented team at Ubisoft Montreal using the UbiArt Framework, Child of Light is an RPG inspired by fairy tales complemented with a story carefully crafted in verse and rhyme. Step into a living painting, the breathtaking scenery of Lemuria is an invitation to explore a long lost world. Enter the World of Lemuria – Across your journey through Lemuria you will encounter many eccentric creatures, from spirits of the forest to talking mice to wicked witches and evil sea serpents. Discover a vast land with iconic locations and exciting dungeons that will evolve as Aurora regains the stolen lights.

– Across your journey through Lemuria you will encounter many eccentric creatures, from spirits of the forest to talking mice to wicked witches and evil sea serpents. Discover a vast land with iconic locations and exciting dungeons that will evolve as Aurora regains the stolen lights. Fight the Dark – Battle enemies using an Active-Time Battle System alongside the firefly Igniculus and other members of Aurora’s party on their quest to recover the sun, the moon and the stars. Beat your enemies using a deep party system and the varied skill trees of your party. Play with a friend as both Aurora and Igniculus using the seamless drop-in drop-out cooperative multiplayer.

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

This is the story of crossed destinies and a broken love in a world torn apart.

All of them will try to survive the horror of the trenches following their faithful canine companion.

In Valiant Hearts, the lives of all these characters are inextricably drawn together over the course of the game. Friendship, love, sacrifice and tragedy befall each one as they help each other to retain their humanity against the horrors of war.

Key Features:

An animated comic book adventure – From the green forests of the French countryside, to dank trenches and snowy fields, go back through history in this emotional adventure game delivered with a unique tone and art style.

– From the green forests of the French countryside, to dank trenches and snowy fields, go back through history in this emotional adventure game delivered with a unique tone and art style. A mix of exploration, action and puzzles – Move into action and help your heroes survive the Great War by solving puzzles or sneaking through enemy lines… live a touching and comical adventure.

– Move into action and help your heroes survive the Great War by solving puzzles or sneaking through enemy lines… live a touching and comical adventure. Follow the stories of these Valiant Hearts… – Lost in the middle of the trenches, play each of these characters and help a young German soldier find his love!

– Lost in the middle of the trenches, play each of these characters and help a young German soldier find his love! … And their faithful canine companion – With the help of your trusty companion’s canine sense of smell, send him through barbed-wire obstacles and shell holes to solve puzzles or avoid enemies… Rely on him: this dog will be your best friend!

– With the help of your trusty companion’s canine sense of smell, send him through barbed-wire obstacles and shell holes to solve puzzles or avoid enemies… Rely on him: this dog will be your best friend! Relive the Great War – This fictitious story takes you back to famous World War I locations, like Reims or Montfaucon, revisiting historical battles on the Western Front, such as the Battle of the Marne or the Battle of the Somme!

– This fictitious story takes you back to famous World War I locations, like Reims or Montfaucon, revisiting historical battles on the Western Front, such as the Battle of the Marne or the Battle of the Somme! Powered by UbiArt Framework – Valiant Hearts makes the most of the UbiArt Framework and its motto “Bringing Art to Life”. This powerful engine provides the ability to transfer creative concepts and bring them to life in video games.

– Valiant Hearts makes the most of the UbiArt Framework and its motto “Bringing Art to Life”. This powerful engine provides the ability to transfer creative concepts and bring them to life in video games. A team of senior artists at Ubisoft Montpellier – Small is beautiful: a small but highly talented team, including the Audio and Art Directors of games such as Beyond Good & Evil and Peter Jackson’s King Kong, and key level designers on Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles