We Happy Few: Uncle Jack Live VR Announced for PSVR

Compulsion Games has announced We Happy Few: Uncle Jack Live VR for the PlayStation VR. It is a free side story for We Happy Few available today on the PlayStation Store.





Here is an overview of the game:

The original goal for Uncle Jack Live VR was to provide players with a chance to meet and work with Wellington Wells’ most prominent celebrity figure. Initially, the experience simply involved ways to manipulate a broadcast camera within a standard Uncle Jack episode, but the project evolved from watching Uncle Jack in-studio to actually building a full broadcast with him, featuring dynamic content and multiple outcomes.

We owe the enhancement of the concept to the multi-medium expertise and masterful execution of our partners at Signal Space Lab. By their design, each phase of the broadcast tasks the player with selecting the perfect news article for Uncle Jack to read aloud on-air, ensuring Wellies everywhere stay entertained and remember to “take their Joy.” If you happen to get it wrong, UJ will expertly roll with the punches, spinning the bad news in hilariously positive ways—but you can count on his opinion of you changing as a result. Anger him enough and he’ll outright cancel the broadcast. Make good decisions, and you’ll be his favorite guest producer ever!

But impressing Uncle Jack isn’t your singular concern. There happens to be a Downer Outbreak developing throughout the broadcast center, and it’s up to you to find a way to turn all those frowns upside down (hint: it involves dosing them with a whole lot of Joy!).

Over the course of development on We Happy Few, the team amassed a huge amount of content that we wanted to collect and share with our biggest fans, so we included an “Archive Mode” in Uncle Jack Live VR to do just that. When you’re done playing producer, you can spend some downtime in the media archives where you can explore over 40 Uncle Jack episodes, listen to official We Happy Few soundtrack selections, and watch bonus materials like trailers and animation reels. That’s hours upon hours of content to absorb in a nice cozy virtual space!

Dedicated fans will be happy to know we’ve included plenty of fun We Happy Few Easter eggs within the PS VR experience. You’ll find a number of our favorite assets decorating the spaces, including the “salty dog,” authentic happy masks, a very British phone booth, and a worn-out poster given to us by our good friends at Gearbox Publishing.

We Happy Few will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on August 10.

