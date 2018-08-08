Touhou Azure Reflections Gets Switch Release Date in the West - News

Publisher Unties and developer Souvenir Circ. announced the Nintendo Switch version of Touhou Azure Reflections will launch on August 30 for $24.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Annihilate enemies and dominate levels using upgradable skills. Choose from three playable characters, each with her own special ability: hard-hitting spell cards, life-saving barriers or a devastating body slam. Azure Reflections takes the familiar perspective of traditional Touhou Project shooters and turns it on its side for intense horizontal shoot-em-up action.

Azure Reflections has multiple endings, but the sole path to the best ending is excellence. Only by mastering each girl’s skill set and defeating the bosses within the time limits leads to a conclusion to their tale.

Functionality meets fashion with accessories that add auto-fire, increase drop rates, reduce stun time and much more. Collect tokens to purchase cat ears, glasses, wings and other fun customizations for the girls’ looks and outfit them for battle. Mow down swathes of enemies in style to take over the online leaderboards.

Enter the troubled, cute and colorful world of Gensokyo. Originally created by one-man studio Team Shanghai Alice, the setting, sealed off from our world by a magical barrier, is the thread from which all Touhou Project games are woven. This Touhou Project fan game brings the humans and supernatural denizens of Gensokyo together to investigate the evil flowing from Scarlet Devil Manor. Can they protect their home from delightfully cruel bosses in this whimsical journey?

