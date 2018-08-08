Simon Belmont and King K. Rool Added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Lineup of Fighters - News

Nintendo announced during a Nintendo Direct today that Simon Belmont from the Castlevania series and King K. Rool from the Donkey Kong Country series will be playable fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

View trailers of Simon Belmont below:

View trailers of King K. Rool below:

Here is an overview of the characters:

Simon Belmont : Simon’s signature weapon is, of course, his whip, with special attacks true to the Castlevania series, including the axe, cross, holy water and Grand Cross Final Smash. His stage is Dracula’s Castle, with candlesticks that release an item when destroyed. Alucard, the tragic hero from Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, appears as an Assist Trophy, lending his cursed steel in battle. Richter Belmont, a descendant of Simon Belmont and the star of his own Castlevania games, also joins the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster as an Echo fighter.

King K. Rool: As the beloved villain from all three Donkey Kong Country games on Super NES, King K. Rool joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a playable fighter. He attacks with a blunderbuss that can fire cannonballs at opponents, and throws his crown, which acts like a boomerang.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.

