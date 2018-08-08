Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Will Have 103 Stages - News

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai during a Nintendo Direct today revealed the game will features 103 stages. This is around twice as many as Super Smash Bros. on Wii U, which had around 50 stages.

Here is the latest information on the stages:

Stages: Returning favorites with new visuals and tweaks will make up most of the stages in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but there are new stages in the mix as well. These include Dracula’s Castle from the Castlevania series and New Donk City Hall from the Super Mario Odyssey game. More than 100 stages will be in the game, but because the popular Battlefield and Omega forms can also be selected for each stage, more than 300 total stages are available right from the start! Each stage in the game will also support eight-player battles (additional accessories may be required for multiplayer modes and are sold separately) and feature the ability to turn off hazards like the Yellow Devil in Wily Castle.

Stage Morph: In a Super Smash Bros. first, the Stage Morph option will let players seamlessly transition between two different stages. When you select this option in the rules, one stage will transform into another during battle.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.

