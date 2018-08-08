Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Adds Chrom and Dark Samus as Echo Fighters - News

Nintendo announced during a Nintendo Direct today that Chrom and Dark Samus will be playable in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as Echo Fighters.

Chrom is from Fire Emblem: Awakening, while Dark Samus is from the Metroid Prime Trilogy.

View trailers of the characters below:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.

