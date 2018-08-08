Etrian Odyssey X Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

Etrian Odyssey X (3DS) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 71,946 units, according to Media Create for the week ending August 5.

Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (NS) debuted in second with sales of 42,846 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 50,799 units. The PS4 sold 19,002 units, the 3DS sold 12,586 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 3,339 units and Xbox One sold 74 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[3DS] Etrian Odyssey X (Atlus, 08/02/18) – 71,946 (New) [NSW] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (Bandai Namco, 08/02/18) – 42,846 (New) [3DS] WarioWare Gold (Nintendo, 08/02/18) – 31,018 (New) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 21,642 (119,891) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 20,989 (2,511,028) [NSW] Octopath Traveler (Square Enix, 07/13/18) – 18,448 (164,235) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 15,755 (1,670,751) [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 15,454 (280,682) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 15,101 (169,218) [PS4] SaGa: Scarlet Grace – Hiiro no Yabou (Square Enix, 08/02/18) – 14,971 (New) [PS4] Friday the 13th: The Game (Shichifukujin, 08/02/18) – 10,110 (New) [NSW] SaGa: Scarlet Grace – Hiiro no Yabou (Square Enix, 08/02/18) – 9,586 (New) [PS4] Border Break Starter Pack (Sega, 08/02/18) – 8,249 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,940 (1,066,339) [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 7,883 (79,248) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 7,048 (579,839) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 6,177 (1,688,813) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 5,177 (1,782,798) [PS4] Monster Hunter: World (Best Price!) (Bundle Edition Included) – 4,889 (New) [PS4] Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 (Capcom, 07/26/18) – 4,704 (33,974)

