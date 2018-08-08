Red Dead Redemption 2 Gameplay Video to Release Tomorrow, August 9 - News

Rockstar Games announced it will release the official gameplay video for Red Dead Redemption 2 tomorrow, August 9 at 8am PT / 11am ET.

Thursday, August 9th 11AM ET https://t.co/BWSRbl4T7A pic.twitter.com/jF8q5CcWzD — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 8, 2018

Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26.

