Blizzard Has 'Multiple Diablo Projects in the Works' - News

posted 6 hours ago

Blizzard Entertainment community manager Brandy Camel in an update video for the Diablo series has revealed there are "multiple Diablo projects in the works."

Some of these projects may get revealed later this year, according to Camel.

View the video below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

