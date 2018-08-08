Black Clover: Quartet Knights PS4 Open Beta Set for August 17 to 20 - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced the PlayStation 4 open beta for Black Clover: Quartet Knights will take place from August 17 at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am UK and will end on August 20 at the same time.

There will be several maintenance periods during the open beta:

August 17

6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. UK

2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. UK

August 18

10:00 p.m. (August 17) to 12:00 a.m. (August 18) PT / 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. UK

6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. UK

2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. UK

August 19

10:00 p.m. (August 18) to 12:00 a.m. (August 19) PT / 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. UK

6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. UK

2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. UK

Black Clover: Quartet Knights will launch for the PlayStation 4 on September 13 in Japan, and for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam on September 14 in North America and Europe

