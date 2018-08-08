PQube Reveals Punch Line Release Date - News

Publisher PQube announced Punch Line will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC via Steam on August 31 in Europe and September 25 in North America.

Yūta Iridatsu is a pretty normal high school kid, with one exception: he faints if he sees girls’ panties. You never quite notice how frequent panty flashes can be until they ruin your day – he has to not look, or it’s lights out!

When he one day finds himself in the midst of a bus hijacking incident, he meets the famed vigilante crime fighter Strange Juice, and something unexpected happens to Yūta – his soul separates from his body. Stuck in a ghostly incorporeal form, he finds that his penchant for panties has disastrous consequences.

While a ghost form lends itself to panty sightings galore, allowing Yūta to wander unseen, looking up skirts and causing shenanigans, there’s a terrible catch: if he sees too many panties, Yūta gets too excited, faints, and somehow causes an asteroid to hit the Earth and destroy all life on the planet.

Able to travel back in time to before the destruction of the Earth, Yūta’s task is clear – solve this mystery! What happened to turn Yūta into a ghost? How can he time travel? Why does fainting at the sight of panties cause destruction of the world!?

Answers must be found! …right after checking out the panties on that girl over there.

Be a friendly ghost – Haunt a house full of girls while you solve puzzles, play tricks and cause trouble

– Haunt a house full of girls while you solve puzzles, play tricks and cause trouble An immersive adventure – Visual Novel elements mixed with 3D environments

– Visual Novel elements mixed with 3D environments Beware your weakness – See too many panties and you will destroy humanity

– See too many panties and you will destroy humanity From the creators of Zero Escape – Written by Kotaro Uchikoshi, of the Zero Escape Trilogy

– Written by Kotaro Uchikoshi, of the Zero Escape Trilogy Live the anime – Based on the critically acclaimed anime, now on Crunchyroll

