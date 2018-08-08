Beat 'Em Up Claws of Furry Gets Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC Release Date - News

Developer Terahard Studios announced Beat ’em up co-op action game, Claws of Furry, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam on September 4.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Claws of Furry is a beat’em up style co-op action game, where up to four players can take on the roles of vigilante ninja-cats on a mission to rescue their master from the evil claws of an unknown boss. Players will punch, scratch and claw their way through fifty levels of catastrophic mayhem. The game is made up of four distinct environments, each presenting its own unique set of enemies, each tougher than the last. Teams must work together to take down enemies efficiently and revive their fallen furmates to keep them in the fight. From Pussycat to Rogue-like, Claws of Furry includes multiple game modes catering to various play styles, as well as unlockable outfits with unique bonuses for added cattitude.

Key Features:

Arcade beat’em up action

Multiple Modes including: Rogue-like, Arena, Pussycat, and Local Co-Op

Local co-op with up to four players

A variety of thematic environments and enemies

Unlockable costumes with unique gameplay properties

Beautiful hand-painted art style

Unique character design

