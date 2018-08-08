Behind the Screen Lands on the Switch on August 23 - News

/ 213 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Cosen announced it will release 18Light Game's Behind the Screen on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on August 23.

View the Nintendo Switch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Is the news being spread in the world true?…

Behind The Screen is a suspense puzzle action game, set in Taiwan of an age when the internet was still not common, tracing the life of “a certain murderer”, seeking the truth which has been bent and can no longer be distinguished.

Why did the young man who got arrested as his father’s murderer had such an ending? Looking back at his childhood, boyhood, and to the moments leading up to the incident, the player will face truth and conflict.

During a nervous and mature childhood, incapable of separating reality and dreams, the world started looking like an eerie and fantastic place.

During his boyhood, he condemned the powers that be as an honest student reporter, and to get himself excited, he would impersonate ancient soldiers and politicians.

Did the young man, who ended up becoming “a certain murderer” that day and who still kept resisting, gain anything from facing himself?

The player will re-experience the murderer’s life, solve several mysteries, and search for the truth through the eyes of the murderer.

Key Features:

Several puzzle and action games according to the story, hidden elements within the stage as well.

A story with the theme of fake news, connected to current, also linking to Taiwan and history.

Nostalgic characters and setting design that are reminiscent of 1970s Taiwan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles