3D Adventure Game Scarf Announced for PC

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Uprising Studios have announced 3D adventure game, Scarf. It will launch for Windows PC in winter 2018 / 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Scarf is a 3D Adventure game, where protagonist Hyke must use his polymorphic scarf to explore a magical environment, solve mysterious puzzles and overcome difficult challenges. Hyke’s scarf morphs into different objects which will help to progress the adventure. Hyke was born in an unknown place, surrounded by other souls. All of them will start a path through the World with the main goal being to meld with it and become part of nature.

Key Features:

A story for all audiences with multiple narrative layers

Beautiful scenarios

A mysterious polymorphic scarf adapts to each world to give the player different skills and mechanics for each level

Immersive narrative and very visual gameplay through a story without text

Moments of quiet introspection and exploration juxtaposed by intense situations where skills will be put to test

Distinctive game worlds

Natural scenarios where the inhabitants will respond differently to your actions

A magical world with a unique mythology where the player will visit different locations

Expertly crafted atmosphere

