Mario Tennis Aces Sells an Estimated 445,334 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

by, posted 8 hours ago

The tennis game from publisher Nintendo and developer Camelot Software Planning - Mario Tennis Aces - sold 445,334 units first week at retail on the Nintendo Switch, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending June 23, 2018.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 159,359 units sold (36%), compared to 126,576 units sold in Japan (28%) and units sold in Europe (26%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 21,446 units in the UK, 19,638 units in Germany, and 32,611 units in France.

Mario Tennis Aces released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on June 22.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

