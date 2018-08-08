Mario Tennis Aces Sells an Estimated 445,334 Units First Week at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 547 Views
The tennis game from publisher Nintendo and developer Camelot Software Planning - Mario Tennis Aces - sold 445,334 units first week at retail on the Nintendo Switch, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending June 23, 2018.
Mario Tennis Aces released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on June 22.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Good opening and seems like the whole first month will be amazing. This will ace the tennis games sales ranking for sure ;)
Great Opening, I expect Aces to sell around 3M lifetime, it should be a success, decent enough to greenlit a new Golden Sun <.<
2 Comments