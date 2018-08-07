2D Action RPG Tale of the Ice Staff Announced for Switch - News

Publisher Zodiac Interactive and developer Kurumi Gaming have announced 2D action RPG, Tale of the Ice Staff, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Embark on a stunning magical journey with Yersa and her companion Nick in this single-player 2D action RPG. Shape the course of the engrossing storyline, explore new lands, meet interesting characters, and uncover secrets about the mysterious world. But be cautious! Dark forces are trying to keep you from the truth. This gem by Kurimi Gaming combines its nostalgic pixelated style with state-of-the-art game mechanics.

