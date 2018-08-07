The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince Coming West for PS4/Switch in 2019 - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 5 hours ago / 205 Views
NIS America have announced that The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince, their 2D puzzle-platformer which launched earlier this year in Japan, will be coming west in 2019 for PS4 and Switch. Watch the announcement trailer below:
Further details including pricing were not announced, although physical versions are currently listed on NISA's online store.
In Japan, a Vita version of the game is also available - you can check out our resident reviewer Ryuzaki's thoughts on it here.
