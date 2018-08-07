Team Sonic Racing Gets Team Gameplay Trailer - News

SEGA has released a new trailer for Team Sonic Racing that features team gameplay footage.

View it below:

Here is the list of what teammates can do together:

Skimboost: Boost struggling teammates back into action as you drive by!

Boost struggling teammates back into action as you drive by! Slingshot: Slipstream a teammate for a slingshot boost!

Slipstream a teammate for a slingshot boost! Rival Takedown: Knock out highlighted opponents ahead and speed past them!

Knock out highlighted opponents ahead and speed past them! Item Box Transfer: Send and receive Wisps with teammates anywhere on the track!

Send and receive Wisps with teammates anywhere on the track! Team Ultimate: Use Team Mechanics to fill your Team Ultimate meter and unleash a massive team boost!

Team Sonic Racing will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in winter 2018.

