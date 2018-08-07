Devil May Cry 5 PAX West 2018 Panel to Feature New Gameplay - News

The official schedule of events for PAX West 2018 has revealed a Devil May Cry 5 panel hosted by Capcom. It is set for August 31 at 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm PT will features new gameplay footage.

Here is an overview of the panel:

Legendary Devil May Cry director Hideaki Itsuno and producers Michiteru Okabe and Matthew Walker take a special flight all the way from Osaka, Japan to come show you all-new gameplay from Devil May Cry 5, and walk you through what makes it Smokin’ Sick Stylish! If you wanna know all about Nero’s new robotic “Devil Breaker” arms or are curious about our special surprises, this is a panel you won’t want to miss!

Devil May Cry 5 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in spring 2019.

