Co-Op Platformer Tied Together Announced for Switch

Publisher Headup Games and developer Napalmtree have announced cooperative platformer, Tied Together, for the Nintendo Switch.

Here is an overview of the game:

One fine day a bunch of scientists created four tiny monsters. But for what? To test their cooperation skills of course! So they tied them together into a tiny monstrous chain and let them make their way through colorful, tricky, experimental set-ups which only scientists are able to come up with.

Complaining that the plot is as flat as 2D? Bullseye! You are right. The truth is: YOU are the monsters and WE are the scientists. Get tied to your friends and we will test your creativity and your ability to cooperate with each other! Think your friendship will stand this test too ?…

Single players don’t even stand a chance to handle the monsters’ challenges. Also, it’s a lot more fun to play with friends instead of playing alone, right? As a team you have to coordinate your movements, jumps and cling to the ground and walls in order to complete the levels and stay alive. It’s not as easy as it sounds, but all the funnier! Every time your monstrous cooperative skills are not enough it will end in great chaos – and great laughter.

Key Features:

Play our award-winning and fun, local co-op 2D party game!

Tons of cooperative and non-violent fun for the whole family – from child to granny!

Over 40 challenging levels in Duo Mode (two players).

And more than 20 tricky levels in Party Mode (three or four players).

Finish levels as fast as possible to earn Gold, Silver or Bronze rankings based on your time!

Let the tied-together co-op fun begin!

