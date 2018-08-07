Action Game Bloodroots Announced for Consoles, PC - News

Developer Paper Cult has announced action game, Bloodroots, for consoles and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Betrayed by his partners and left for dead, Mr. Wolf is hell-bent on enacting his revenge – alone, and vastly outnumbered.

Thankfully for Mr. Wolf, in Bloodroots the world is your weapon. Players will be able to improvise and experiment with everything at their disposal, creating their own nerve-wracking fighting sequences, heavily inspired by classic Jackie Chan movies. Smash, slice, and crush your way through this relentless fast-paced action game with carrots, cart wheels, paddles, ladders and sabres, or anything that is readily available. It’s improvise or die, as Mr. Wolf fights his way to the center of the mystery: why was he betrayed?

“Bloodroots is Paper Cult’s second game and is basically The Revenant meets Jackie Chan in Samurai Jack’s world,” said Raph Toulouse, Co-Founder of Paper Cult. “We are sending players on this truth-seeking journey that gradually leads them to question their own in-game acts of violence, with an over the top story, arcade-style challenges and striking visuals.”

Key Features:

Variety is Key: A world overflowing with tons of unique tools that not only change the way you fight, but how you get around.

A world overflowing with tons of unique tools that not only change the way you fight, but how you get around. Heavy Hitters: Improvise the most deadly combos and compete for fame on worldwide leaderboards.

Improvise the most deadly combos and compete for fame on worldwide leaderboards. A Whole New World: Fight your way through a variety of hand-crafted levels, from forests to mountaintops.

Fight your way through a variety of hand-crafted levels, from forests to mountaintops. Acid Western: Experience a classic Western inspired revenge tale with a deranged cast of characters.

