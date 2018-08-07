Dissidia Final Fantasy NT to Add Insomnia Citadel Stage from Final Fantasy XV - News

Square Enix announced the October update of Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will add a new Insomnia Citadel battle stage from Final Fantasy XV.

View the Akademeia Fountain Courtyard reveal trailer below:





Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is currently available for the PlayStation 4.

