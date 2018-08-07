Fallout 76 on PC Won't Release on Steam - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 415 Views
A Bethesda representative speaking with PC Gamer revealed the Windows PC version of Fallout 76, as well as the beta won't get a release on Steam. The game will only be available on Bethesda.net.
"The PC version of Fallout 76, for both the B.E.T.A. and the launch, will be available only via Bethesda.net, not on Steam," said the representative.
Fallout 76 will launch on November 14 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
Well, with how ugly and clunky, let alone featureless and empty Beth.net is as a client, this makes it so much easier to avoid F76. Good job on that Bethesda!.
Glad I had no intention of buying it. Would be pretty annoyed by this news if I was. Hope they're ready for the backlash and limited PC sales this move will result in.
Oh there will definitely be a decline in sales on the PC side with this move, but like EA, Beth will just chime it as "good news" and they'll take whatever sales they can get. It's all due to that greediness and not wanting to pay that 30% cut. It was never about us, the consumer.
- 0
I'm just going to go ahead and skip Fallout 76 for now. The physical version of the game is useless since it's an online-only game. So once they take the servers down your physical copy is worthless. Similar to what happened to Chromehounds years ago.
How exactly do these name.net sites work? Can you eternally redownload your game after you buy it, or is the game gone forever whenever Bethesda decides to take the download button off their site? At least with Steam, you can just redownload it forever, even if it gets taken off the store.
Why? Are they going to launch their own digital platform too?
Seems likely that they are working on a Bethesda.net launcher based on this news.
- 0
They already have Bethesda.net client. It's been up since last year.
- 0
