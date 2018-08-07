Fallout 76 on PC Won't Release on Steam - News

A Bethesda representative speaking with PC Gamer revealed the Windows PC version of Fallout 76, as well as the beta won't get a release on Steam. The game will only be available on Bethesda.net.

"The PC version of Fallout 76, for both the B.E.T.A. and the launch, will be available only via Bethesda.net, not on Steam," said the representative.





Fallout 76 will launch on November 14 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

