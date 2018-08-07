Xbox One X and S NBA 2K19 Bundles Announced - News

/ 325 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Microsoft has announced two new Xbox One bundles. An Xbox One X and an Xbox One S bundle will both comes with a copy of NBA 2K19.

Call it a bundle alley-oop.

Slam-dunk with an Xbox One X or S and #NBA2K19.

Coming soon: https://t.co/o7qbGDIj3a pic.twitter.com/au4uj5fhQ8 — Xbox (@Xbox) August 7, 2018

The Xbox One S bundle will come with a 1TB hard drive, a copy of the game, an Xbox Wireless controller for 299.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles