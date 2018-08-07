The World Ends With You: Final Remix Gets Switch Release Date - News

Square Enix announced the JRPG, The World Ends With You: Final Remix, will launch on the Nintendo Switch on October 12.

Here is an overview of the game:

That's all Neku knows after regaining consciousness in the middle of a busy intersection without his memories. Now he and his partner must fight to survive a life-or-death game in this twisted tale with more turns than the urban labyrinth of Tokyo they're trapped in. This definitive version of Square Enix's RPG classic brings the dark story to life on the Nintendo Switch system along with a new scenario and some killer, new remixed music.

In the crowded chaos of Tokyo, players of the Reapers' Game must complete daily missions or face total erasure. Neku might not be enthusiastic about forging relationships, but with his very life on the line, he'll need to learn how to work together with a partner—and fast: they only have seven days. Gear up with stat-enhancing threads and collect mysterious pins to unleash psychic abilities in battle. Take control of real-time, action-fueled RPG battles using touch controls or Joy-Con™ controllers. The definitive version of this modern classic is finally here.

Key Features:

Fight to survive the week-long "Reapers' Game" playing out on the twisted streets of Shibuya, Tokyo

Delve into Square Enix's remastered RPG classic

The Nintendo Switch exclusive new scenario makes this the definitive experience

Collect an array of mysterious, stylish pins with powerful psychic abilities, then point the way to victory in real-time, action-fueled RPG battles

New remixed music tracks, new enemies, and hours of additional content—all exclusive to The World Ends with You: Final Remix !

! Distinctive modern art from a team of artists led by producer Tetsuya Nomura, best known for his work on the Kingdom Hearts and Final Fantasy game series

and game series The expansive soundtrack boasts a wide array of genres, including everything from rock to hip-hop to electronica

The World Ends With You originally launched for the Nintendo DS in 2007.

