Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Gets Class Type Trailer - News

/ 236 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker that features class types.



View it below:

"Get ready to combine the skills of Attack, Ranged, Heal, and Defense to tackle any challenge. Deal massive amounts of damage with attack, fight enemies from afar as ranged, protect your team as defense, or make support your teammates to continue the battle as Heal!"

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in North America and Europe on August 31. It will launch only for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on August 30

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles