Penguin Wars Gets Western Release Date

Publisher Dispatch Games announced Penguin Wars will launch for the Nintendo Switch on August 15 and for the PlayStation 4 on August 30 in North America and Europe.





Here is an overview of the game:

Penguin Wars is a remake of the classic released in 1985. The original rule of using 10 balls to throw at each other is still the core of the game. However, now you can evolve your characters in Story Mode and use those suped up characters in both local and online game play against your friends. This release also introduces multiple sets of new rules, which new and seasoned gamers can both enjoy. Music from the original version released in 1985 has been remixed and updated by notable musicians from Japan, which will make you want to listen to the music while you’re out for a run or dance to on a Friday night with the family.

Game Modes:

Story Mode: Join Riley and his friends on their journey to Gira Gira land. Collect items and earn candy to evolve your favorite character. You can also buy “Gira Skills” that let you learn special moves for each character. You can play one on one, two on two, or even play with different rules such as using bombs and other items against your opponents. Each character has a different skill set so make sure to use and master appropriate characters to help you on your journey.

Pick your characters and a set of rules to play against your friends. VS Mode (Online): Play against people in Gira Gira land or you can match up directly with friends. Use characters that you’ve evolved in the story mode and see who comes out on top.

