Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Tops 100,000 Units Sold on Xbox One, Donates $25,000 to Mental Health America

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 392 Views

Ninja Theory announced sales for the Xbox One version of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice have surpassed 100,000 units sold.

In celebration of the milestone, Ninja Theory has donated another $25,000 to Mental Health America for a total of $50,000.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is currently available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

 A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


2 Comments

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (59 minutes ago)

Nice of them to donate.

John2290
John2290 (1 hour ago)

Where is the Xbox userbase at? Really surprised this isn't getting closer to half a million at least.

jason1637
jason1637 (1 hour ago)

It took 3 months for it to sell 500k on PS4 and PC. 1 month and a half for 100k is good.

