Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Tops 100,000 Units Sold on Xbox One, Donates $25,000 to Mental Health America

Ninja Theory announced sales for the Xbox One version of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice have surpassed 100,000 units sold.

In celebration of the milestone, Ninja Theory has donated another $25,000 to Mental Health America for a total of $50,000.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is currently available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

