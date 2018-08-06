A Dark Room Headed to Switch Later This Year - News

Circle Entertainment announced the text-based adventure game, A Dark Room, is coming to the Nintendo Switch via the eShop later this year.

Here is an overview of the game:

An innovative text-based adventure originally created by Michael Townsend as a browser-based game, A Dark Room would go on to be a top-seller on smart devices after its adaptation by Amir Rajan. Visually it is simple, presenting text and cues with limited visual flourishes, but the experience that takes shape is full of depth and environmental storytelling. It is a game that draws players in, allowing them to imagine the intriguing world in their own way.

“awake. head throbbing. vision blurry. come light the fire.”

What starts as a dark room with limited interactive options evolves into a complex story and resource management challenge.

The narrative will take players in unexpected directions, for what could be one of the most unique experiences on Nintendo Switch. Amir Rajan has been working on the Switch version in order to adapt the game’s unique style to best suit Nintendo’s device, and has said the following for this announcement.

“I have a profound love for gaming and want to push the medium to new artistic heights. Get ready to escape into a world I’ve painstakingly painted with 1s and 0s.”

